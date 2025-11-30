1 injured in I-77 crash near Woodlawn Road, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 77 near Woodlawn Road on Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene near Exit 7 around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

They reported one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

One lane is closed, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Backups are expected to subside by Sunday evening.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

