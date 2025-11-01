1 injured in south Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a south Charlotte shooting early Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene on North Carson Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

There, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

The patient was sent to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

