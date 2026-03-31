Charlotte emerges as front-runner for elite sporting event

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte wants to bring one of the top events in women’s professional tennis to Spectrum Center and is considered a favorite to land it as soon as 2027, our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal reported on Tuesday.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation is leading the effort to recruit the WTA Finals, a 50-year-old event that features the top eight women’s singles players and the top eight women’s doubles teams in a round-robin championship format. The WTA Finals, a week-long event, is played in November.

Women’s tennis stars Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek are among the players who typically compete in the WTA Finals.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has been home to the WTA Finals since 2024. The event is under contract there through the end of this year.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation said in a statement to Channel 9 that “our partners continue to be interested in bringing tennis events to the region, including working with the WTA and other organizations to explore future opportunities.”

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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