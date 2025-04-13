1 killed, 2 injured after separate shootings in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Officials say that one person is in custody following two separate shootings that killed one person and injured two others.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called to two scenes in the area of Mcclinton Road and Ridgeway Road in the Great Falls area for reports of shootings within minutes of each other just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

One male has been pronounced dead and two other victims were taken to the hospital.

Highway 21 between Old Winnsboro Road and Highway 200 was shut down while police investigated.

The sheriff’s office says that with the help of CMPD, the suspect believed to be involved in these shootings was taken into custody in the Charlotte area late Saturday night.

So far, there is no word on the identity of the suspect or the victim who was killed.

Highway 21 reopened shortly after midnight.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

