Juvenile boy dies after stabbing in Chester County, police say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A juvenile is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in Chester County overnight Tuesday.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to an incident on Russell Road in the Blackstock community, just south of Chester, Tuesday night.

Deputies found a male juvenile stabbed and took him to the hospital where he later died.

We’re asking what led up to the violence and if the other juvenile will face charges.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: Victim’s mother says woman admitted shooting boyfriend in Lowell

Victim’s mother says woman admitted shooting boyfriend in Lowell

©2025 Cox Media Group