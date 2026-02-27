1 killed, 1 hurt in Monroe head-on crash

MONROE, N.C. — One person was killed, and another was hurt Friday morning in a head-on crash in Monroe, police said.

The collision happened at about 7:20 a.m. on Goldmine Road at Riverchase Drive.

Both crash victims were taken to a hospital but one died in an ambulance.

The other driver was taken to Atrium Health CMC Main in Charlotte, police said.

The extent of that person’s injuries is not known at this time.

This is the second serious wreck reported on Friday morning.

Paramedics took two Monroe police officers to a hospital after they crashed into each other on Highway 74 while responding to a cardiac arrest call. One officer had a concussion, and the other one had a cut on his head, which required staples. Another officer responding to the call was not involved in the wreck.

No additional details have been made available.

