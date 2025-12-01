1 killed, 2 injured in Hickory single-vehicle crash, troopers say

HICKORY, N.C. — One person was killed, and two others were injured in a Hickory crash Sunday night, North Carolina State Highway Patrol reports.

Troopers responded to the scene of the crash on 12th Avenue Drive in Hickory after a driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a parked vehicle and a utility pole.

The driver, 68-year-old Uribe Enedino, died at the scene, troopers said. According to initial investigations, Enedino had a medical condition that caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Two passengers were injured in the crash: 21-year-old Jose Uribe and 28-year-old Rosa Uribe. Both were sent to nearby hospitals in critical condition. Rosa Uribe was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to reports.

Investigators said the roadway was partially closed for two hours as troopers cleared the scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

