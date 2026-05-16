Playoff game rescheduled following sudden death of local baseball coach

CRAMERTON, N.C. — A community is grieving the sudden death of a beloved baseball coach.

Stuart W. Cramer High School says their assistant varsity coach collapsed before their playoff game Friday, and later died.

There were a lot of heavy hearts at Burns High School, where Cramer had a playoff game Saturday.

It was Friday evening when Coach Casey McMillen collapsed, and efforts to revive him failed.

His death hit both teams hard.

Friday night’s game was rescheduled for Saturday.

The school district, the police, and many other organizations sent condolences to the Cramer community.

McMillen was a husband. His wife posted a message on Facebook saying he was about to become a father.

Saturday night’s game is a playoff game.

Both teams have played really well. This is the best season Cramer has had in a while.

The players, coaches, and fans will have their minds on much more than that during the game.

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