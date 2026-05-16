SBI seeks money to install license plate readers along interstates, highways

NORTH CAROLINA — Some major roads out of North Carolina may soon be covered by a watchful eye.

The SBI wants money from lawmakers to help install automatic license plate readers along major interstates and highways.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is among 32 agencies part of the SBI’s pilot program in the state.

That’s on top of the license plate readers on city streets.

Right now, only 17 agencies have their networks up and running.

It’s not clear how much money the SBI is seeking.

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