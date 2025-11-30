1 killed, another injured in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed, and another was injured during a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and MEDIC responded to the scene on the 120 block of Atando Avenue around 5:27 a.m.

MEDIC treated one person at the scene and sent another to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police announced that they were investigating the shooting as a homicide about an hour after the incident occurred.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

