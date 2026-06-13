Woman dies following bicycle crash in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A woman died following a bicycle accident that took place in Albemarle Friday night.

The Albemarle Police Department responded to a call at the intersection of Love Street and Wiscassett Street around 8 p.m.

Veronica Harvey was traveling south on her bicycle when a pickup truck was traveling east. Both vehicles collided, throwing Harvey from her bicycle.

She was airlifted to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Edgar Petatan, the driver of the pickup truck, was charged with no operator’s license.

The Albemarle Police Department Traffic Team is handling the investigation.

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