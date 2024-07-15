1 killed in crash on Interstate 485 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash is causing backups on Interstate 485 Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.

MEDIC confirmed that one person was pronounced dead after a crash around 2:30 p.m. It happened on I-485, near Interstate 85.

The outer loop from I-485 to I-85 was closed due to the crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It’s expected to be closed until 5:50 p.m. Traffic in the area slowed down due to the crash.

