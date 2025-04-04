Woman accused of pointing gun at firefighters, police in west Charlotte standoff

CHARLOTTE — A tense police standoff occurred last night on Tennyson Drive in West Charlotte, where a woman allegedly pointed a gun at fire department personnel and police officers.

The incident began around 9:30 PM as a welfare check, escalating when 36-year-old Cynthia Ann Webber allegedly aimed a firearm at first responders. Police used trash cans as makeshift barricades to manage the situation.

“I was watching the whole thing from my window,” said a neighbor who witnessed the event but wished to remain anonymous. “I backed away once I saw the police department pointing multiple guns and AR’s.”

The police department is familiar with Webber, as she was arrested last month at the same location for attempting to stab someone. Neighbors expressed relief at the peaceful resolution of the standoff.

“You never want to see anybody get hurt from either side,” another neighbor commented, praising the officers’ restraint. “I think they handled the situation very well.”

Webber is currently held in Mecklenburg County Jail on a $110,000 bond.

She had her first court appearance today and, if released, will be placed under electronic monitoring.

VIDEO: Standoff forces west Charlotte residents to wait hours in the cold

