3 Colombian nationals arrested in Highgate residential burglary

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Three Colombian nationals have been arrested in connection with a residential burglary in the Highgate neighborhood of Weddington, following an extensive investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies.

The suspects, identified as Joiner Jhosuet Cortes Morales, Terry Stiven Cajamarca-Grijalba, and Cristian Hernan Pirajan-Rivera, were apprehended in Columbia, South Carolina. They are believed to be part of a transnational criminal enterprise known as the ‘South American Theft Group,’ which targets high-end residential properties across the United States.

“These arrests are a direct result of determined, coordinated law enforcement efforts across multiple jurisdictions,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey. “Our investigators, alongside our law enforcement partners, have worked relentlessly to identify, track, and apprehend these dangerous criminals.”

The burglary occurred on February 2, 2025, in the Highgate neighborhood of Weddington. Despite a rapid response from deputies, the suspects managed to flee the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Following the incident, the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) initiated a comprehensive investigation, collaborating with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the York County Sheriff’s Office, the Huntersville Police Department, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The three suspects, who have criminal histories spanning multiple states, are currently held at the York County Detention Center in South Carolina under secured bonds of $300,000 each. They are also subject to detainers issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and face extradition to other jurisdictions for additional crimes.

Authorities believe the ‘South American Theft Group’ is responsible for numerous burglaries nationwide, including over ten incidents in the southeastern United States in recent months. The investigation into this group and similar crimes in the area is ongoing, with additional arrests and charges expected.

