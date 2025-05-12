1 killed in crash on Weddington Road in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say one person died in a crash late Sunday night on Weddington Road in Matthews.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told Channel 9 it happened right before 10 p.m. near the intersection at McKee Road.

Police blocked the scene while investigators worked on getting information about the crash. We saw a tow truck working to pull one vehicle from the side of the road.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

We’re asking for CMPD for more details about how the crash happened and if anyone else is involved. Check back for updates.

