1 killed in early morning shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in south Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says officers were called to Kings Ridge Drive for a reported shooting around 2:30 a.m.

CMPD said one person had been shot, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

Police said they’re not looking for any suspects at this time. It wasn’t immediately clear if any charges are expected, but CMPD said it’s investigating the death as a homicide.

We’re working on getting more details on the shooting. Check back for updates.

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