1 killed in early morning York Co. accident, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A person has died after being involved in an early morning crash in York County on Saturday, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol (SCSHP).

Troopers say the accident happened just after 2:35 a.m., four miles west of Clover on Highway 55 near Enon Church Road.

Only one car was involved in the accident: a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the SUV was airlifted to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

SCSHP says the Tahoe was heading northbound on Highway 55 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

