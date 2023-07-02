1 killed in north Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a crash in north Charlotte.

According to MEDIC, the crash happened just before 9:15 p.m. on Saturday night on North Tryon Street and Caprington Avenue.

Responding paramedics pronounced one patient dead at the scene.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have closed North Tryon Street in both directions between Sawyers Mill Road and Wednesbury Boulevard, as they work on clearing the crash.

Channel 9 has reached out for more information about what led up to the crash and if anyone else was hurt.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

