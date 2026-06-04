Couples say NC wedding photographer took money but didn’t deliver what they paid for

CHARLOTTE — Two couples told Action 9 they’re worried that their wedding photos are gone forever after paying a photographer thousands of dollars.

Araceli Castro told Action 9’s Jason Stoogenke that they made the lists of everything they were supposed to get from their photographer, but instead, they got the runaround.

She says she hired Maurice Hikes because her cousin used him for a wedding.

“I really liked his pictures on Instagram and Facebook,” Castro said.

She got married in March of 2024 and she said she paid the full amount for a photography package: $3,200.

Her sister got married the same year to Filino Nunez, and they said they hired Hikes as well. At last check, Castro and Nunez both told Action 9 that Hikes owes them a highlight video, a 60-second trailer, a 40-page wedding album, and a one-year anniversary shoot.

Nunez told Action 9 he’s still waiting for a video of the ceremony, itself.

“Hearing what the priest said, seeing your family there,” Nunez said.

Castro said she got the raw video, but it wasn’t edited.

“All of this would have been nice, but for me, to actually be able to see my wedding and recollect all over again would be nice,” Castro said.

“Couldn’t get in touch with him at all,” Nunez said.

Castro said she tried to give him the benefit of the doubt and was understanding at first.

“But one year passed, then two years passed, and we would try to keep calling him and calling him,” Castro said.

Nunez told Action 9 that he got no replies to any calls, texts, or emails.

“It feels kind of upsetting because those are memories I won’t get back,” Castro said.

Nunez says it’s challenging for his wife and him, as well.

“She wants to relive those memories, she wants to show it to our visitors when they come home, and we can’t do that,” Nunez said. “And that’s just basically money thrown away in the garbage, we are never going to get back.”

Both customers said they wish they hadn’t paid the full amount up front.

Jason says if you’re dealing with wedding vendors, you should use a credit card, if possible. That makes it easier to dispute the charge if something goes wrong.

As far as the memories go, Jason says you can ask your guests to take pictures and videos, and even provide a way for guests to upload them. It’s not the same as a professional, but could be a solid backup.

Action 9 emailed, called, and messaged the photographer on Facebook, but we did not get a response.

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