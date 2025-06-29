1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Lincolnton, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Lincolnton on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a domestic call at Betty G. Ross Park just before 1:30 on Sunday afternoon, Lincolnton Police said.

There, officers found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds. According to reports, this led to an officer-involved shooting in the park.

A male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The woman is in critical condition, according to officials. No officers were injured.

Officials said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will now take over the investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

