Police investigating shooting that killed Rock Hill teen

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Rock Hill on Saturday night.

Rock Hill Police have launched a homicide investigation after a teen was killed on Finley Road around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police responded to the scene at the 700 block of Finley Road, where they found the 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, according to reports.

Police said they believe the teen was driving down Finley Road when an unknown suspect fired at him.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

