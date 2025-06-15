1 killed in Statesville shooting, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 100 block of East Allison Street around 5:35 a.m. Saturday.

There, police said they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest/abdomen area. The victim, later identified as 25-year-old D’Angelo Malindsay Barker, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask that anyone with information call them at 704-878-3406.

