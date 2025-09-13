1 killed in York County crash, SCHP says

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in an overnight crash in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the scene at the intersection of Lincoln and Woodstream Roads around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

The crash involved one person who was driving a 2011 Ford F-150. The driver was traveling south on Lincoln Road, officials said, when he went off the right side of the road, then off the left side of the road.

He then struck a tree and the vehicle became fully engulfed, troopers said. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Multiple people hurt in incident at plant in Stanly County

Multiple people hurt in incident at plant in Stanly County

©2025 Cox Media Group