Local woman wins $1M jackpot with 50-cent bet

RALEIGH — Angela Collins, of Stanfield, won a $1,073,621 jackpot after playing a digital instant game. Collins secured the prize on May 11 after placing a 50-cent bet on the PowerMax Cash game, officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery stated in a release.

>> NC lottery revenue up more than $3B while education funding remains down

Collins’ win came from a 50-cent bet on the Power Jackpot feature within the PowerMax Cash digital instant game.

The odds of achieving such a win were 1 in 300 million. She claimed her prize on Thursday at lottery headquarters, receiving $773,115 after federal and state tax withholdings.

The PowerMax Cash digital instant game allows players to wager between 50 cents and $50.

The game includes two progressive jackpots that can be won at any time, which combine during specific “Power Hours.”

©2026 Cox Media Group