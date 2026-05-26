Suspect arrested 18 years after double shooting at Sun Drop bottling plant

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department says they have identified a suspect in a nearly two-decade-old cold case known as the ‘Sun Drop Murders.’

Police arrested 43-year-old Johnny Talbert in Washington state on Thursday.

He’s charged in connection to the 2008 double homicide and robbery that happened at the Sun Drop Bottling Company in Concord.

Talbert is currently being held without bail in the Clallam County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Concord. He will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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