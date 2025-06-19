Closing arguments begin in trial of man accused of killing missing Pageland mother

Closing arguments are underway Thursday for a man on trial accused of killing a Pageland mother.

Emanuel Bedford killed Deidre Reid in 2021, and her body was never found, prosecutors said.

Bedford is representing himself in court and on Wednesday, he asked Deidre Reid’s brother questions on the witness stand.

Deidre Reid’s brother testified that he does not think his sister is still alive.

Bedford cross-examined him and asked about surveillance photos of her SUV.

Prosecutors said Bedford was seen driving it.

Earlier, Bedford talked to prosecutors about entering a guilty plea but abruptly changed his mind without explanation.

