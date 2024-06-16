1 person hospitalized after shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital following a shooting Sunday afternoon according to MEDIC.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of the shooting on Riverbirch Drive in south Charlotte just after 3 p.m.
Once Medic arrived they found one person with what are they saying are life-threatening injuries.
There is currently no word on what caused the shooting or any suspects involved.
