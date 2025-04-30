Feds arrest NC man, another leader of global child exploitation ring

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with operating a global child exploitation ring, according to federal agents.

Prasan “Trippy” Nepal, 20, of High Point, was taken into custody on April 22 and made a court appearance on Tuesday. He has connections to the violent extremist group known as 764, according to officials.

“764 is a violent online network that seeks to destroy civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations, which often include minors,” according to the affidavit unsealed on Wednesday in the District of Columbia.

Nepal admitted to creating 764 in court on Tuesday, according to ABC affiliate WTVD.

Prasan “Trippy” Nepal

The FBI Charlotte Field Office assisted in the federal takedown.

“These defendants are accused of orchestrating one of the most heinous online child exploitation enterprises we have ever encountered - a network built on terror, abuse, and the deliberate targeting of children,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a news release. “We will find those who exploit and abuse children, prosecute them, and dismantle every part of their operation.”

Leonidas Varagiannis, 21, also known as War, is a U.S. citizen who lives in Thessaloniki, Greece, and was also arrested last week in connection with the ring.

“The allegations in this case are not only disturbing, they are also every parent’s nightmare,” said U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. for the District of Columbia, in the news release. “The number of victims allegedly exploited by these defendants, and the depths of depravity, are staggering. Justice demands that our response be swift in order to ensure public safety, hold the wrongdoers accountable, and bring the victims some sense of closure so they can heal.”

The defendants exploited at least eight minor victims across multiple jurisdictions, with some content traced back to children as young as 13 years old, according to the affidavit.

The network’s activities spanned from late 2020 through early 2025, with core leadership roles attributed to Nepal and Varagiannis.

“These defendants allegedly recruited others to exploit children and created a guide for the disgusting online content they wanted,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in the news release. “Let me be very clear about our efforts. The FBI and our partners are determined to protect juveniles from predators, and we will track down and hold accountable those who engage in these criminal activities. We will continue to work closely with our partners at the Department of Justice to bring justice to the victims of such cruel abuse.”

