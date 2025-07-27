1 person killed in Fort Mill shooting, sheriff’s office says

FORT MILL, S.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in Fort Mill early Sunday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a Motel 6 on Foothills Way, near Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill, around 3:30 a.m.

There, they found one person had been shot and killed in the parking lot.

Officials said one person of interest is being questioned. The case is active.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

