1 person sent to hospital following southwest Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital following a crash in southwest Charlotte early Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene of the crash at the 3900 block of South Tryon Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

There, they found one person suffering from life-threatening injuries. That person was transported to a nearby hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

