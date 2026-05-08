5 arrested after FBI tip leads CMPD to stash of illegal guns

CHARLOTTE — Five people are facing charges after an FBI tip to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department led to officers finding a stash of illegal weapons.

Channel 9 learned on Friday that CMPD’s Crime Reduction Unit were following up on information from the FBI when they found several people smoking marijuana, and one of them had a concealed weapon.

The officers stopped them on Crescent Springs Drive, which is just northeast of the S. Tryon Street and Carowinds Boulevard intersection. They searched a vehicle and one of the suspect’s homes, and they found a total of nine firearms.

Police said two of the firearms contained “switch devices,” which make them behave like machine guns. One of the firearms was also reported stolen.

Two people were charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after CMPD made the discovery. Those suspects were identified as Brenden Garris, 20, and Na’sier Ragin, 19. Garris was also charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two other men, 23-year-old Nyrell Foxx and 22-year-old Jordan Smith, were charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Garris and Ragin were also charged with the same crime.

5 charged after CMPD finds illegal weapons Nyrell Foxx, Brenden Garris, Na'sier Ragin, Jordan Smith

Police said a 17-year-old was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and authorities were granted a secure custody order for the teen.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz is working on getting more details on the investigation. Check back on this article for updates.

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