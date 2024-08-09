1 person seriously hurt during crash in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Ridge Road in northeast Charlotte was blocked off Friday evening after a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Ridge Road was closed at Highland Creek Parkway around 4:30 p.m.

MEDIC said one person was pinned in the vehicle after the crash, but they were extracted and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and spotted what appeared to be an SUV with a door ripped off the side of it. The vehicle was in a wooded area and appeared to have rolled through tree branches.

The victim wasn’t identified and it’s not clear if anyone else was in the car when the crash happened.

(VIDEO: Tropical Storm Debby makes busy day for emergency personnel)

Tropical Storm Debby makes busy day for emergency personnel

©2024 Cox Media Group