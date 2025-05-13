CMPD responds to second shooting on same street in 24 hours

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department returned to a west Charlotte street for a shooting call Tuesday morning just a day after another shooting on the same street.

Officers responded to Columbus Circle just after midnight, and Channel 9 saw investigators blocking the area with crime scene tape.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, just like the previous shooting. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

We reported on the first shooting early Monday morning, but CMPD hasn’t given any additional details in that case yet.

We’re asking CMPD if the shootings are connected and for any information they might have about a potential suspect.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

