1 person treated after apartment fire in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Crews had to call in extra help for an apartment fire in south Charlotte overnight Tuesday.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Fairview Road at Charlotte Parktowne Terrace.

Officials said one person was treated and evaluated as crews worked to control the fire.

Charlotte Fire said the flames were contained to one unit and one resident was displaced.

Investigators said they’ve determined the fire was accidental, “likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.”

The fire caused around $100,000 in damages, according to CFD.

Just hours before the fire in south Charlotte, neighbors saw flames light up the sky in Matthews overnight.

MEDIC said the Matthews, Idlewild, and Charlotte Fire departments pitched in to battle the blaze.

Matthews Fire told Channel 9′s Eli Brand it was a one-story house that caught fire just off of East Independence on Sam Newell Road.

At one point, as the flames grew, Channel 9 reporters heard over first responder radio that firefighters were being told not to go inside: “This is going to be an exterior operation, command all units, urgent – urgent – urgent…no interior operations. This is going to be an exterior – defensive mode, do you understand?”

Matthews Fire said thankfully, the house was empty while it was burning and no one was hurt.

WATCH BELOW: 3 departments respond to massive house fire in Matthews

