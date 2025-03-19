3 departments respond to massive house fire in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Neighbors saw flames light up the sky in Matthews overnight, as first responders shut down a major road just hours before morning traffic.

MEDIC said the Matthews, Idlewild, and Charlotte Fire departments pitched in to battle the blaze. By 5 a.m., all lanes of East Independence Boulevard were back open.

Matthews Fire told Channel 9′s Eli Brand it was a one-story house that caught fire just off of East Independence on Sam Newell Road.

At one point, as the flames grew, Channel 9 reporters heard over first responder radio that firefighters were being told not to go inside: “This is going to be an exterior operation, command all units, urgent – urgent – urgent…no interior operations. This is going to be an exterior – defensive mode, do you understand?”

Viewers sent us footage showing just how intense the fire got overnight. Our Channel 9 photographer at the scene also captured the huge emergency response as firefighters battled the flames.

Matthews Fire said thankfully, the house was empty while it was burning.

