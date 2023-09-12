1 reported dead after shooting in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — A person died Tuesday after a shooting in Great Falls, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to a shooting near Old Winnsboro Road and Tanglewood Road. The shooting was reported sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed that one person was dead. The victim wasn’t immediately identified.

The sheriff’s office says South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is helping with the investigation, but no other information was given.

Authorities haven’t said if a suspect has been identified.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

