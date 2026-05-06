FORECAST: Heavy downpours possible as storms move through overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the area this evening and continue into Thursday morning.

The storms will be scattered, but any that develop could produce heavy rain in a short amount of time.

The most widespread rain is expected very early Thursday morning.

After that, there is a chance for storms to redevelop on Thursday afternoon.

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