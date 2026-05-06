FORECAST: Heavy downpours possible as storms move through overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the area this evening and continue into Thursday morning.
- The storms will be scattered, but any that develop could produce heavy rain in a short amount of time.
- The most widespread rain is expected very early Thursday morning.
- After that, there is a chance for storms to redevelop on Thursday afternoon.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group