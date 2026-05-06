Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy downpours possible as storms move through overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the area this evening and continue into Thursday morning.
  • The storms will be scattered, but any that develop could produce heavy rain in a short amount of time.
  • The most widespread rain is expected very early Thursday morning.
  • After that, there is a chance for storms to redevelop on Thursday afternoon.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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