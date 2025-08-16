1 sent to hospital following west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital following a shooting in west Charlotte early Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the 1700 block of West Boulevard on Saturday around 2:50 a.m.

There, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The patient was sent to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

