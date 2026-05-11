Former Charlotte mayor offers to fill vacancy after Lyles’ resignation

CHARLOTTE — Former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts sent a letter to councilmembers Monday offering her services as interim mayor.

Roberts served in the role from 2015 to 2017.

“I would offer my time and my support for the challenges that the city is currently facing, and put every effort into guiding the city on the path where you and the city staff are steering it,” she said in a statement.

Roberts also wrote that she would fill the position without a salary or benefits. She says she would use her experience as mayor to smoothly transition into the job and promised not to run for a full term in 2027.

Mayor Vi Lyles’ last day in office is June 30. Charlotte City Council will decide who replaces Lyles after her official resignation.

According to state law, the interim mayor must be a Democrat since that’s Lyles’ party.

Lyles is set to make her first public appearance since the announcement at Monday’s city council meeting.

Tune in to Eyewitness News for updates throughout the day.

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