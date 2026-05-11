Couple killed in Rowan County house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were killed after their Rowan County home caught fire just before midnight Sunday, firefighters said.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. near China Grove, by the intersection of Highway 152 and Saw Road.

Investigators say a passerby saw the flames and called 911. They also said the victims were a couple.

Emergency crews from several nearby fire departments responded to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group