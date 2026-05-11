Couple killed in Rowan County house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were killed after their Rowan County home caught fire just before midnight Sunday, firefighters said.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. near China Grove, by the intersection of Highway 152 and Saw Road.
Investigators say a passerby saw the flames and called 911. They also said the victims were a couple.
Emergency crews from several nearby fire departments responded to control the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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