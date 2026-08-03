1 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex early Monday morning, MEDIC said.

It happened on Magnolia Hill Drive, just off Eastway Drive.

At the scene, several police officers blocked off a part of the parking lot. Channel 9 also spotted a K-9 crew.

Channel 9 is asking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about what happened and if police are searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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