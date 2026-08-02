Two killed in two Charlotte communities just minutes apart, CMPD investigating

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened just minutes apart in two Charlotte communities on Sunday.

One happened in Uptown along McDowell Street.

The second unfolded on Bardot Drive in northwest Charlotte.

Detectives are still looking for a suspect in one of the cases.

Early Sunday morning, residents woke up to the sound of gunfire on Bardot Drive. The victim in this case has been identified as Jeremiah Easter.

According to MEDIC, he died on the scene. Another victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

There was another murder in Uptown that took place at East Fifth Street and North McDowell Street.

Police say that case involved a two-car accident, a robbery, and a homicide. The victim, who has been identified as Erick Holman, was shot. He died at the hospital.

Three others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

Following a brief pursuit, CMPD took Rondreaus Cureton into custody. He is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of felony hit and run, larceny of a motor vehicle, common law robbery, and felonious restraint.

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