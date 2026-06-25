1 seriously hurt in north Charlotte stabbing

CHARLOTTE — One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in north Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to MEDIC, it happened around 11:30 p.m. on North Tryon Street at West 15th Street, near the Autobell Car Wash.

At the scene, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department blocked the road with crime scene tape during the investigation. The road has since reopened.

Channel 9 is asking CMPD if anyone was arrested and what led up to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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