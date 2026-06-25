East Charlotte apartment fire leaves 8 units heavily damaged

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of firefighters put out a large apartment fire in east Charlotte early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. along Delta Crossing Lane, off East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

At one point, a second alarm was called, and firefighters had to call for backup because the flames got so intense.

Charlotte Fire said it took 60 firefighters about 51 minutes to control the blaze.

East W.T. Harris Boulevard remains shut down near the Delta Crossing apartments as officials continue their investigation.

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SkyDrone 9 captured images of the response and the heavy damage left behind.

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During their response, firefighters rescued two people and one pet. One person was treated on scene and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

In total, eight apartment units were affected by the fire.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force is working to determine the cause.

Channel 9 is asking if the Red Cross will be assisting the affected residents.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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