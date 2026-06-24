22 arrested, firearms seized at Lake Norman boating event

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Twenty-two arrests were made, and six firearms were seized during a two-day public safety operation on Lake Norman, led by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The large-scale effort focused on a high-attendance boating event that drew thousands of visitors and hundreds of vessels to the area, the sheriff said in a news release.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office:

54 traffic stops

15 arrests

19 citations issued

10 drug charges

8 weapons charges

6 firearms seized

2 DWI arrests

8 Outstanding warrants served

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission

63 boat stops

52 boating charges

24 warnings issued

7 boating while impaired arrests

4 misdemeanor littering charges

Combined Impact:

117 vehicle and vessel stops

22 arrests

Multiple drug and weapons violations

Removal of impaired drivers and vessel operators from roadways and waterways

In addition to enforcement efforts, personnel addressed traffic, parking, boating safety, and other public safety concerns throughout the operational area. Law enforcement, Fire, EMS, Emergency Management, and Parks and Recreation personnel worked together to maintain a coordinated presence, enhance public safety, and ensure rapid response capabilities throughout the operation.

Chief Deputy Matt Lykins of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office commended the teamwork demonstrated throughout the operation.

“This operation highlights the strength of our partnerships and the commitment of the public safety professionals who worked together to ensure a safe event,” Lykins said.

In addition to enforcement, personnel addressed traffic, parking, boating safety, and other public safety concerns within the operational area, with law enforcement, Fire, EMS, Emergency Management, and Parks and Recreation personnel working together to enhance public safety.

The operation involved numerous local, county, state and federal partners, including the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, to ensure safety and manage public concerns. Authorities focused on boating and traffic enforcement, emergency response readiness, traffic management and public education.

This multi-agency collaboration utilized a Unified Command structure, enabling personnel to work together both on the water and on land. The objective was to maintain a safe environment for residents and visitors while also ensuring rapid response capabilities for any emergencies, the sheriff said.

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