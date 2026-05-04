1 seriously hurt in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday morning after a crash in west Charlotte.

According to MEDIC, it happened at the intersection of Ambassador Street and State Street and involved a bus.

ALERT: A crash that sent 1 person to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries is clearing at the intersection of State St. at Ambassador St. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/PxzKzRN1Z1 — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) May 4, 2026

Paramedics said the patient’s injuries are potentially life-threatening.

At the scene, a white sedan was seen being towed away with heavy side damage.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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