Three arrests made in connection with major drug trafficking operation

CHARLOTTE — After a complaint from the community of suspected drug activity, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched an investigation that resulted in multiple arrests.

Officers arrested Wang Moua, 43, and seized more than 540 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 1,168.7 grams of suspected cocaine, over 710 grams of a suspicious brown power, five firearms, including one confirmed stolen, and almost $1,500.

Moua, a convicted felon, is facing multiple charges including trafficking cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Jose Muniz Santiago, 54, and Kevin Vang, 36, who are both convicted felons, were also arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and conspiracy charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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