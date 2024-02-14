Man killed in shooting at west Charlotte shopping center, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man was killed in a shooting at a west Charlotte shopping center on Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

First responders were called to a business on Little Rock Road at Tuckaseegee Road around 2:30 p.m. The area is just north of Interstate 85.

Little Rock Road shooting One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon, paramedics said.

According to MEDIC, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. CMPD later confirmed a man died from his injuries.

At the scene, Channel 9′s Evan Donovan could see bullet holes in the windshield of a car that was at the center of the crime scene. It was also surrounded by police vehicles. Donovan also saw dozens of evidence markers near shell casings, indicating quite a few shots may have been fired.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if any charges will be filed. Police confirmed they are investigating the case as a homicide.

The location is apparently the drop-off site for a charter school bus, and several moms were waiting when Donovan arrived at the scene. Fortunately, that bus had not arrived yet when the shooting happened.

Others said the area is normally pretty safe and they don’t want any of the violence happening in other parts of the city to come there.

“I’m a concerned citizen about this area,” one person said. “All the gun violence needs to stop. All the crime needs to stop.”

Channel 9 also found a large police presence just about 10 blocks down the road from where police were investigating the shooting. We’re working to learn if the two scenes are related.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

