Charges dropped against woman accused of shooting boyfriend in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Charges have been dropped against a woman in Catawba County who was accused of shooting her boyfriend at her home south of Hickory.

Last October, deputies charged Brandi Floyd with assault with a deadly weapon after they said she shot Coty Fender.

Fender was later charged with assault on a female, interference with 911 communication, and false imprisonment.

Floyd said she is still trying to get two firearms back that were seized after the shooting on White Eagle Ranch Road.

Investigators said a court order will be required before that can happen.

VIDEO: Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in Catawba County

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in Catawba County









©2024 Cox Media Group