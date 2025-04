CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and killed early Thursday afternoon in southeast Charlotte, MEDIC said.

It happened at an apartment complex on Wallace Road, which is between East Independence Boulevard and Monroe Road.

>>Chopper 9 Skyzoom is heading to the scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: CMPD investigates restaurant and bar burglaries, alcohol stolen